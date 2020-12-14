At 104, Chittoor reports highest single-day tally

VIJAYAWADA

14 December 2020 00:30 IST

State witnesses 506 new cases and 5 deaths in 24 hours

The State has again reported a little over 500 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

Each of the new death was reported in Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts, following which the toll increased to 7,057. The death rate remained at 0.81%.

With 506 new infections, the State’s infection tally increased to 8,75,531. During the period, 613 patients recovered, following which the recovery rate reached 98.63%. The total number of recoveries increased to 8,63,508. The number of active cases for the first time in several months was below 5,000 as it decreased to 4,966.

Active cases

Of the total active cases, 70%, or 3,463 patients, were present in Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari, Nellore and Chittoor districts, while the remaining were in eight districts.

For the fifth consecutive day, more than 60,000 samples were tested. The positivity rate of the 63,873 tests conducted during the past one day was 0.79%, and the overall positivity rate of the 1.08 crore samples tested was 8.08%.

Chittoor, one of the few districts witnessing more number of infections daily, had once again reported the highest single-day tally. It was the only district to see more than 100 new infections as 104 cases were detected.

It was followed by Guntur (69), West Godavari (66), Krishna (59), East Godavari (41), Nellore (29), Kurnool (28), Srikakulam (25), Visakhapatnam (23), Prakasam (20), Anantapur (17), Vizianagaram (13) and Kadapa (12).

The overall tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,22,988), West Godavari (93,352), Chittoor (84,846), Guntur (73,944), Anantapur (67,006), Prakasam (61,783), Nellore (61,782), Kurnool (60,404), Visakhapatnam (58,636), Kadapa (54,641), Krishna (46,684), Srikakulam (45,708) and Vizianagaram (40,862).