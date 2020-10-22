ASW corvette INS Kavaratti to be commissioned in Vizag today

The indigenously built ship can detect and destroy submarines

The last of the four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes ‘INS Kavaratti’ under the Project 28 (Kamorta class) is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Said to be a potent stealth ASW corvette, Kavaratti is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation Directorate of Naval Design (DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

This initiative portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy, GRSE and the nation in becoming self-reliant, in tune with the national objective of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The ship has up to 90% indigenously built content and the use of carbon composite for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding. The ship’s weapons and sensors suite are predominantly indigenous.

Kavaratti has the state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite which are capable of detecting and destroying submarines. In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

Combat-ready platform

The ship will be commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as it has completed the sea trials of all the systems on board. Kavaratti takes her name from the erstwhile INS Kavaratti, an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti played a key role during the 1971 war.