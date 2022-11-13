Astrotech ‘hits the nail’, emerges the largest exporter from Sri City

The company makes engineered pneumatic fasteners, concrete accessories, industrial storage systems, structural steel products, power tool accessories and work support systems, etc.

Astrotech Steels Private Limited, which manufactures specialised steel products, has emerged as a top exporter from Sri City Special Economic Zone (SEZ) located in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

The company makes engineered pneumatic fasteners, concrete accessories, industrial storage systems (racks and shelves), structural steel products, power tool accessories and work support systems, which are used in the construction of housing, industrial and infrastructure projects.

The state-of-the-art plant at Sri City produces a mind-boggling 200 varieties of nails and screws, in varying sizes, shapes, lengths, and meeting varied purposes. On an average, the plant exports a whopping 170 containers of product every month from Chennai, roughly weighing 5,000 tonnes.

“We cater to global clients across the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), besides several leading OEMs across the globe. We constantly strive to expand our geographic presence by adding new product categories to our portfolio”, the promoters Arun Miranda and Jaison Joseph told The Hindu.

The duo has over sixty years of combined international exposure in this chosen field of operation, which apparently has been of great help in tapping the global potential.

“The products are made as per international standards like ASTM, DIN, JS and CE and our Sri City plant is also certified by global agencies like ISO and International Code Council”, adds Mr. Miranda.

He also acknowledged the availability of diversely skilled manpower from the three adjoining districts of Tirupati, Nellore (both in Andhra Pradesh) and Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) as having helped in scaling up capacities at a faster rate. This, in fact, is considered a boon to all the industrial units in Sri City.

Larger share for India

Taking cognisance of the growth-focused initiatives in India, Mr. Miranda finds a ‘great opportunity’ for Indian companies to make a wider footprint in the global manufacturing space, given the current geo-political developments and global trade shifts. The company, which processes close to 50,000 metric tonnes of different grades of steel per annum, witnessed a 40% year-on-year growth last fiscal.