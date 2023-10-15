ADVERTISEMENT

‘Astronomical Telescope Making’ workshop held in Tirupati

October 15, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The workshop focused on Do-It-Yourself hands-on activities, where students were introduced the fundamental concepts of a telescope

The Regional Science Centre (RSC) organised a one-day workshop on ‘Astronomical Telescope Making’ at its campus here on Sunday to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The workshop focused on DIY hands-on activities, where students were introduced to a brief history of the telescope, types of telescopes, and their working principles.

Students and teachers from various government and private schools attended the workshop and took part in the construction of the 50mm/70 mm refractor telescope. They were also trained to upgrade the same and also to maintain it in case of any malfunction. The telescope was built from scrap and fixed to the tripod stand as well.

Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Secretary S. Lakshmi and senior officials of the RSC spoke on the occasion. They emphasized the importance of such workshops and advised the students to participate in more such workshops and disseminate the knowledge to other students in their schools and motivate them.

