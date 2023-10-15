HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Astronomical Telescope Making’ workshop held in Tirupati

The workshop focused on Do-It-Yourself hands-on activities, where students were introduced the fundamental concepts of a telescope

October 15, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Regional Science Centre (RSC) organised a one-day workshop on ‘Astronomical Telescope Making’ at its campus here on Sunday to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The workshop focused on DIY hands-on activities, where students were introduced to a brief history of the telescope, types of telescopes, and their working principles.

Students and teachers from various government and private schools attended the workshop and took part in the construction of the 50mm/70 mm refractor telescope. They were also trained to upgrade the same and also to maintain it in case of any malfunction. The telescope was built from scrap and fixed to the tripod stand as well.

Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Secretary S. Lakshmi and senior officials of the RSC spoke on the occasion. They emphasized the importance of such workshops and advised the students to participate in more such workshops and disseminate the knowledge to other students in their schools and motivate them.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.