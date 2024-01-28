ADVERTISEMENT

Astrologist Mantri Venkata Swamy gets Jyotisha Ratna award in Hyderabad

January 28, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former president of Rotary Club and astrologist Mantri Venkata Swamy recieving Jyotisha Ratna award in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former president of Rotary Club and eminent astrologist Mantri Venkata Swamy received Jyotisha Sarvabhouma and Jyotisha Ratna awards in a national astrologists conclave organised by Vishwajyothi Jyothisha Vignana Samstha in Hyderabad on Sunday.

On behalf of the organisation, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ chief priest Acharya Sagi Kamalakar Sarma conferred on him those titles and presented meritorious certificates on the occasion. In a press release, Mr. Venkata Swamy said that astrology had been a great science and would continue to play a vital role in the society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US