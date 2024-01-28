Astrologist Mantri Venkata Swamy gets Jyotisha Ratna award in Hyderabad

January 28, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Former president of Rotary Club and eminent astrologist Mantri Venkata Swamy received Jyotisha Sarvabhouma and Jyotisha Ratna awards in a national astrologists conclave organised by Vishwajyothi Jyothisha Vignana Samstha in Hyderabad on Sunday.

On behalf of the organisation, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ chief priest Acharya Sagi Kamalakar Sarma conferred on him those titles and presented meritorious certificates on the occasion. In a press release, Mr. Venkata Swamy said that astrology had been a great science and would continue to play a vital role in the society.

