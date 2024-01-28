GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Astrologist Mantri Venkata Swamy gets Jyotisha Ratna award in Hyderabad

January 28, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former president of Rotary Club and astrologist Mantri Venkata Swamy recieving Jyotisha Ratna award in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Former president of Rotary Club and astrologist Mantri Venkata Swamy recieving Jyotisha Ratna award in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former president of Rotary Club and eminent astrologist Mantri Venkata Swamy received Jyotisha Sarvabhouma and Jyotisha Ratna awards in a national astrologists conclave organised by Vishwajyothi Jyothisha Vignana Samstha in Hyderabad on Sunday.

On behalf of the organisation, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ chief priest Acharya Sagi Kamalakar Sarma conferred on him those titles and presented meritorious certificates on the occasion. In a press release, Mr. Venkata Swamy said that astrology had been a great science and would continue to play a vital role in the society.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.