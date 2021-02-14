Astrologers urged to bring out valuable info in the Vedas

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Focus on giving predictions to help the governments’

The two-day Indian Council of Astrological Sciences (ICAS) national conference began here on Saturday in GITAM Deemed to be University.

Delivering the inaugural address, Goa Chief Secretary Parimal Rai said that the experts in the field of astrology must bring out the valuable information of Vedas for the development of society. He advised the astrologers to focus on giving predictions to help the governments. He said that online learning lacks the interactive elements of traditional classrooms that help students develop crucial interpersonal skills for the future.

ICAS national president and former bureaucrat A.B. Shukla said that Sanskrit literature is a huge storehouse of knowledge whether in astrology, vaastu sastra, ethics, Indian culture or philosophy.

He said that ICAS is focussing on Vedic research and translations to bring out the valuable information.

GITAM president M. Sribharath said that GITAM deemed to be university is launching a school in the name ‘swecha’ to mould the children.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna, Registrar D. Gunasekharan and others were present.