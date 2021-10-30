Asthi Kalash Yatra reaches Prakasam

Ashes of scribe, farmers killed in U.P. violence immersed in reservoir

A portion of the ashes of four farmers and a journalist, who were killed in the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, were brought here by the Samyukta Kisam Morcha (SKM) and immersed in the Gundlakamma reservoir on Friday.

The ashes of the five persons were distributed among members of the SKM who immersed them in water bodies across several States in the country as part of their protest against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.

Poignant scenes were witnessed as the farmers led by SKM Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao paid floral tributes to the the four farmers and the journalist. The ashes were brought in a procession to the Obul Reddy Gundalakamma reservoir at Mallavaram village in Prakasam district.

Farmers including Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Sabha secretary Ch. Seshaiah vowed to achieve the goal of the Lakhimpur Kheri victims including statutory backing to the Minimum Support Price regime.

The farmers also vowed to fight for the ouster of the ‘corporate-friendly Narendra Modi government’ which they alleged was bent upon favouring the big agri-marketing firms by squeezing profit margins of farmers.