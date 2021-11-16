Aster Hospitals to provide free surgeries to 100 children

VIJAYAWADA

16 November 2021 01:41 IST

Aster Hospitals has launched the ‘Second Life-Because Little Lives Matter’ initiative as part of Aster Volunteers Global CSR initiative on the eve of Children’s Day.

According to a release, the year-long initiative is aimed at supporting the medical treatment of disadvantaged children, where the initial aim is to help treat at least 100 children below the age of 12 years by providing free paediatric surgeries such as appendicitis, paediatric urology surgeries, bone marrow transplant, liver transplants, heart surgeries and others.

The initiative extends help to deserving children in five States including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Children in need will be identified based on their socioeconomic status and other criteria established by Aster. Those in need can dial 9633620660 for more details.

“Many families with an ailing child struggle to afford the advanced surgery needed to save the lives of their little ones. In most cases, surgeries can give young children a second life and save an entire family despair,” Aster DM Healthcare founder chairman and managing director Dr. Azad Moopen said.

“Aster Hospitals will be dedicating a minimum 10% of their man hours to help these children and give them a well-deserved second chance at life,” Aster Hospitals regional CEO (AP &T) K.T. Devanand said.