Aster DM Healthcare invites nominations for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award-2024

October 01, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Aster DM Healthcare has announced the third edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award-2024. Nurses around the world are eligible, and the award carries a purse of ₹2 crore. 

Registered nurses should submit their nominations in their preferred languages on www.asterguardians.com by November 15, 2023.

Nurses can apply in one primary and up to two secondary areas of contribution, such as patient care, nursing leadership, nursing education, social or community service and research/innovation/entrepreneurship in healthcare. The secondary areas of contribution can be optional.

Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has emerged one of the leading awards in the global nursing community, offers the highest prize money and provides a platform for nurses to share their life’s work, said Dr. Azad Moopen, founder-chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare in a press release.

