ADVERTISEMENT

Association urges government to clear dues of employees

February 05, 2024 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

A.P. JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati has requested the State government to initiate measures for payments related to surrendered leaves, Dearness Allowances (DAs), Pay Revision Commission (PRC), and retirement dues to the employees. 

Addressing the media on February 1 (Sunday), JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that employees were eagerly waiting for the clearance of dues.  The government was requested to fulfil the promise made on the financial issues to the employees two years ago.

The 12th PRC was announced eight months ago but the office was not provided to the Chairman and staff. The government needs to pay ₹7,500 crore to the employees and pensioners. The employees and pensioners are making their contributions to employees’ health scheme, but the services are not available to the full extent. The pensioners are the worst sufferers due to the lapses in the timely payment of bills to the hospitals. The issues of APTD employees have also not been addressed though the APSRTC was merged with the Transport Department in 2020, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US