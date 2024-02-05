GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Association urges government to clear dues of employees

February 05, 2024 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
A.P. JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday.

A.P. JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati has requested the State government to initiate measures for payments related to surrendered leaves, Dearness Allowances (DAs), Pay Revision Commission (PRC), and retirement dues to the employees. 

Addressing the media on February 1 (Sunday), JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that employees were eagerly waiting for the clearance of dues.  The government was requested to fulfil the promise made on the financial issues to the employees two years ago.

The 12th PRC was announced eight months ago but the office was not provided to the Chairman and staff. The government needs to pay ₹7,500 crore to the employees and pensioners. The employees and pensioners are making their contributions to employees’ health scheme, but the services are not available to the full extent. The pensioners are the worst sufferers due to the lapses in the timely payment of bills to the hospitals. The issues of APTD employees have also not been addressed though the APSRTC was merged with the Transport Department in 2020, he said.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

