Association seeks GI tag for Andhra Pradesh’s paper sweet

Atreyapuram Pootharekulu is popular

The Sir Arthur Cotton Atreyapuram Pootharekula Manufacturers Welfare Association, which operates from East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, has filed an application seeking geographical indication (GI) tag for the famous Atreyapuram Pootharekulu, also known as paper sweet.

P. Sanjai Gandhi, IP Attorney and Advocate, Nodal Officer, Geographical Indication Registration of Products, Government of Tamil Nadu, who filed the application on behalf of the association, told The Hindu that this sweet is made by skilled women from the local community in that region. Each woman makes around 600 pieces per day.