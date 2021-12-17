Andhra Pradesh

Association seeks GI tag for Andhra Pradesh’s paper sweet

A woman rolling Pootharekulu at Atreyapuram village.  

The Sir Arthur Cotton Atreyapuram Pootharekula Manufacturers Welfare Association, which operates from East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, has filed an application seeking geographical indication (GI) tag for the famous Atreyapuram Pootharekulu, also known as paper sweet.

P. Sanjai Gandhi, IP Attorney and Advocate, Nodal Officer, Geographical Indication Registration of Products, Government of Tamil Nadu, who filed the application on behalf of the association, told The Hindu that this sweet is made by skilled women from the local community in that region. Each woman makes around 600 pieces per day.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2021 4:45:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/association-seeks-gi-tag-for-andhra-pradeshs-paper-sweet/article37973372.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY