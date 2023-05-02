Assistant Registrar arrested in Kurnool, ACB unearths disproportionate assets worth ₹4 crore

May 02, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on May 2 (Tuesday) raided the house of Department of Co-operation Assistant Registrar Premarapogu Sujatha, 53, at Sreeram Nagar in Kurnool and unearthed assets worth ₹4 crore disproportionate to her known sources of income. The accused official was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for trial of SPE and ACB Cases in Kurnool.

Kurnool ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy told The Hindu that Sujatha, hailing from Kurnool, joined the government service in December 1993 as a Junior Inspector. She was promoted as Senior Inspector and worked in Atmakur and Kurnool. At present, she is working as an Assistant Registrar in the office of the Divisional Cooperative Officer.

The ACB sleuths said that the official and her family members were in possession of a G+2 house at Sreeram Nagar, a G+1 house at Ashok Nagar, a house at Kasturi Nagar, a G+1 shop in Budhavaripeta, another shop at Budhavaripeta in Kurnool, 2.50 acres of agricultural land at Sunkesula village, eight house sites around Kurnool town worth ₹23,16,000, 40 tolas of gold, a four-wheeler, a two-wheeler, electronic gadgets, gold and household articles and ₹8,21,000 in cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Narayana Swamy said that the purchase value of these assets was put at ₹1,78,37,000, but the present market value was ₹4 crore. Further Investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT