Assistant Public Prosecutor, constable caught while accepting bribe in Machilipatnam

August 29, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Vijayawada Range, caught Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Jarabala Vijayalakshmi and SEB constable Banavathu Balakrishna, while they were allegedly accepting ₹90,000 bribe.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB police conducted a raid on the APP office located on Excise Court premises at Machilipatnam and arrested Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) station constable Balakrishna and APP Vijayalakshmi while they were taking the bribe amount in her office on Monday.

The complainant’s wife filed a case under Section. 498 (a) (dowry harassment) and Section. 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The APP allegedly demanded money from the couple, promising to do them a favour in the court, and the SEB constable received the amount, the ACB officials said in a release on Monday. The accused would be produced in the ACB Court. Further investigation is on, the ACB sleuths said.