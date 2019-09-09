Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in ACB net

Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths in the early hours of Sunday caught red-handed Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector K.V.L.N. Prasad collecting bribe during a surprise check at Penukonda RTO Check Post in Anantapur district.

A release from the ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Nagabhushanam said at 1.15 a.m. on Sunday an unaccounted amount of ₹30,510 was found with Prasad, the AMVI on duty, and another ₹22,900 was found with a private person by name V. Siva Reddy, who was collecting bribes from vehicle drivers on behalf of Prasad, and for which he could not provide any account. All this was happening on the premises of the checkpost. In all an unaccounted money of ₹53,410 was seized from the AMVI. A case has been registered and further action would follow as per the procedure, Mr. Nagabhushanam added.