Assistant Engineer at Vijayawada Municipal Corporation lands in ACB net

He was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹50,000

March 18, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have allegedly caught Assistant Engineer (in-charge) Thota Eshwar Kumar working in the vehicle depot (Division-IV) of the executive engineer’s office of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) while he was accepting ₹50,000 bribe from the complainant.

The accused reportedly demanded a bribe from the complainant for processing the work order for collecting plastic waste.

Acting on the complaint, the Vijayawada Range ACB officers laid a trap and caught Eshwar Kumar red-handed while taking the amount. He was arrested and would be produced in the ACB Special Court along with the seized money, the ACB officials said in a release.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / corruption & bribery

