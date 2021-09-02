Assigned land: Andhra Pradesh High Court stays proceedings on G.O.

It is related to allotment of returnable plots in Amaravati

A single-judge bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice D. Ramesh imposed a stay on further proceedings arising from the G.O.Ms. No.316 issued by the government on December 18, 2019 for the cancellation of allotment of returnable plots (both residential and commercial) made to the purchasers of assigned lands under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), for which G.O.Ms.No.41 was issued on February 17, 2016).

The government had said that G.O.No.41 was in violation of the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977 and G.O.316 was issued for the purpose of conveyance of such plots to the original assignees or their legal heirs as per the provisions of the Act.

The government argued that several TDP leaders and their benamis had purchased those lands through fraudulent means, while the farmers to whom the returnable plots were allotted retorted that the agreements entered by them and the erstwhile Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) ought to be honoured.