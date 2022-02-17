Assets and cash worth ₹9.20 crore donated to Tirumala Tirupati temple

February 17, 2022 15:04 IST

In a biggest donation in recent times, a family from Chennai on February 17 donated ₹3.20 crore in cash and properties worth ₹6 crore to the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Revati Viswanathan who handed over the title deeds of the properties relating to two residential houses which are in the name of her deceased sister Parvatam to TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy urged him to utilise ₹3.20 crore towards the construction of Pediatric Super Specialty hospital in Tirupati.

She said her sister had remained spinster all her life and wanted her properties and cash in bank to be donated to the hill temple after her death. Her sister who was an ardent devotee of the presiding deity had munificently contributed to various trusts run by TTD even in the past and added that the present (donation) formalities were being carried out in accordance to her deed of Will. P. V. Viswanathan and V. Krishnan (Will executor) were also present.