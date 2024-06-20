Assembly’s first session to commence on June 21

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has summoned the Sixteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its First Session at 9.46 a.m. on June 21 in the Assembly Hall, Velagapudi, Amaravati, in Guntur District. The Governor summoned the House for first session, as per Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution.

Further, the Governor appointed MLA-elect Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary to perform the duties of the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly until a Member of the said Legislative Assembly is chosen to be the Speaker under Article 178 of the Constitution. Mr. Choudary is appointed on the post, as per Clause (1) of Article 180 of the Constitution of India.

Mr. Choudary will be the person before whom the Members of the Legislative Assembly shall make and subscribe an Oath or Affirmation.

