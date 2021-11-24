Assembly withdraws resolution abolishing Council

A resolution was passed in January 2020 seeking abolition of the Upper House

In a dramatic U-turn, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution withdrawing the earlier resolution seeking the abolition of the Legislative Council.

The Assembly in January 2020 passed a resolution seeking abolition of the Council after the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts were referred to a special committee by the then Chairperson of the Council.

Moving the resolution, Minister for Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath said the resolution was adopted by the Assembly on January 27, 2020, seeking abolition of the Council.

It was sent to Union Home Ministry for consideration and with response not coming and ambiguity and dilemma on the functioning of the House prevailing, the government decided to withdraw the earlier resolution.

In the motion passed on Tuesday, the Minister said the Assembly had adopted a statutory resolution on January 27, 2020, stating that the Council be abolished. The decision for the abolition of the Council was taken to remove intentional and avoidable delays in the passing of Bills, he said.

The resolution was escalated to the Centre for necessary action. However, despite constant persuasion of the matter at various levels, and elapse of one year and 10 months, there was no action from the Centre, he said.

In the meantime, the Council had been functioning and discharging its bounden duties. However, there was uncertainty amongst the members over the inordinate delay, as the matter was kept pending with the Union Home Ministry, and there being no time-frame for the process to be completed, it was considered necessary to put an end to the prevailing situation of uncertainty and ambiguity, which has been affecting the dignity and decorum associated with the Council and its members, he said. “This is the reason, we propose to withdraw the resolution of January 27, 2020 and instead continue with the Council which is in existence,” he said. Later the House adopted the resolution unanimously.