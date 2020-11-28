Assembly to pass a host of Bills including one for amending Disha Act

Bills on land conversion and ban on online gaming likely to be passed

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to pass a slew of important Bills in its winter session beginning November 30, mainly including the one for making certain changes to the Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019 (Disha Act) as advised by the Centre.

Two other amendment Bills for converting agricultural lands to non-agricultural purposes and banning online gambling, and a Bill for establishing a fisheries university in West Godavari district are set to be passed.

Disha Act envisaged the completion of trial of offences on women and girls in just 21 days and awarding of death penalty in rarest of rare cases, but the Union government had returned it with some suggestions for tweaking the legislation to ensure that it was not at odds with the Central law.

The amendment to AP Gaming Act, 1974, is to include online gaming, gambling and betting and making the top managerial personnel of the online gaming companies liable for punishment.

Besides, a Bill for amending the AP Motor Vehicles Taxation Act aimed at garnering additional revenue for the cash-strapped government is likely to be tabled.

Possible confrontation

The session is expected to be brief but boisterous due to the TDP's possible confrontation with the government on a host of issues, especially the fate of Amaravati which hangs in the balance due to the proposed shifting of Executive capital to Visakhapatnam.

The bitter conflict between the ruling YSR Congress Party and TDP led to a tense stand-off on the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts that culminated in a resolution moved by the Assembly in January this year for abolishing the Council.