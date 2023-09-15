Assembly Sessions to commence on September 21 in Andhra Pradesh

September 15, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session will be held from September 21. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has summoned the eleventh session of fifteenth AP Legislative Assembly and forty third session of Legislative Council.

The State government has published Gazette notifications with this regard, on Thursday. PPK Ramacharylu, Secretary-General to the State Legislature has issued separate GOs summoning both the Houses.

According to the officials in the Chief Minister’s Office, the government had been considering conducting the session for five days. At the same time, sources maintained that the final decision on the duration of the session and subject matters to be allowed and others would be taken at the Business Advisory Council meeting.

On the other hand, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy had issued instructions to all department heads to send their proposals for the Cabinet meeting scheduled on September 20. All the subject matters to be presented in the Assembly should be approved by the Cabinet meeting and hence the Chief Secretary instructed all the Heads of Departments (HoDs) in the Secretariat to submit the proposals a day ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

