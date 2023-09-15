HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Sessions to commence on September 21 in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy had issued instructions to all department heads to send their proposals for the Cabinet meeting scheduled on September 20

September 15, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The government had been considering conducting the session for five days. File photo: Handout

The government had been considering conducting the session for five days. File photo: Handout

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session will be held from September 21. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has summoned the eleventh session of fifteenth AP Legislative Assembly and forty third session of Legislative Council.

The State government has published Gazette notifications with this regard, on Thursday. PPK Ramacharylu, Secretary-General to the State Legislature has issued separate GOs summoning both the Houses.

According to the officials in the Chief Minister’s Office, the government had been considering conducting the session for five days. At the same time, sources maintained that the final decision on the duration of the session and subject matters to be allowed and others would be taken at the Business Advisory Council meeting.

On the other hand, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy had issued instructions to all department heads to send their proposals for the Cabinet meeting scheduled on September 20. All the subject matters to be presented in the Assembly should be approved by the Cabinet meeting and hence the Chief Secretary instructed all the Heads of Departments (HoDs) in the Secretariat to submit the proposals a day ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.