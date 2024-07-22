ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly session to continue till July 26

Published - July 22, 2024 10:00 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Monday informed that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has decided to hold the Assembly session for five working days between July 22 to 26.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu chaired the BAC meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nadendla Manohar (Jana Sena Party) and Vishnu Kumar Raju (BJP), after concluding the Governor’s address to the joint session.

In an interaction with the journalists, the Speaker said that the government would introduce the A.P. Land Titling (Repealing) Bill 2024 and another bill reinstating former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao’s name to the Health University in Vijayawada.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from that, the government would also present three White Papers, including the law and order disturbance and its consequences in the previous five years, mismanagement of State finances and excise policy. Meanwhile, the State government is contemplating to bring a vote-on-account budget through an ordinance, after concluding the ongoing Assembly session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US