Assembly session to continue till July 26

Published - July 22, 2024 10:00 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Monday informed that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has decided to hold the Assembly session for five working days between July 22 to 26.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu chaired the BAC meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nadendla Manohar (Jana Sena Party) and Vishnu Kumar Raju (BJP), after concluding the Governor’s address to the joint session.

In an interaction with the journalists, the Speaker said that the government would introduce the A.P. Land Titling (Repealing) Bill 2024 and another bill reinstating former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao’s name to the Health University in Vijayawada.

Apart from that, the government would also present three White Papers, including the law and order disturbance and its consequences in the previous five years, mismanagement of State finances and excise policy. Meanwhile, the State government is contemplating to bring a vote-on-account budget through an ordinance, after concluding the ongoing Assembly session.

