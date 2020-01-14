Andhra Pradesh

Assembly session on Jan. 20

The second meeting of the third session of fifteenth Legislative Assembly will commence on January 20 at 11 a.m. A notification in this regard was posted on the AP Assembly website by in-charge Secretary to State Legislature P. Balakrishnamacharyulu on Monday.

The government is likely to place to its proposal to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital before the Assembly on January 20.

