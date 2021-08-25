Andhra Pradesh

Assembly session likely next month

The monsoon session of the Assembly is likely to be held in the third week of September, according to reliable sources. The number of days is expected to be decided next week by mainly taking into account the possible impact of COVID.

However, indications are that the session will be held for up to 10 days to take up important legislative business, some of which could not be transacted at the time of passing of the annual budget. It may be noted that the budget session was organised for just one day due to the pandemic.


