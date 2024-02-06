Assembly session: Centre should not have ‘absolute numbers’ if A.P. is to secure Special Category Status, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

February 06, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Vijayawada

Maintaining that gross injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) at the time of bifurcation, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that he was sincerely praying that “no government to be formed at the Centre gets absolute numbers” lest it should ignore the State’s legitimate demands like the Special Category Status (SCS).

A “Central government dependent on the State” would have conceded our demands, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy observed, while pointing out that A.P. would have tried to secure the SCS through all possible means, including by approaching the court, had the assurance to give SCS been incorporated in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The State government faced a lot of difficulties due to deprivation of SCS, a significant fall in revenues caused by the arbitrary manner in which the unified State of A.P. was divided, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the issues which the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) inherited from the TDP government as a legacy, and multiple other reasons. In spite of that, the government did a far better job than the previous dispensation, he asserted.

‘State not debt-ridden’

Replying to a discussion on the ‘Motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to a joint session of the Legislature’, in the Assembly, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed the charge that the State was debt-ridden, by stating that the compounded annual growth rate of liabilities during the TDP regime was 21.87% compared to 12.13% registered in the last five years of the YSRCP term. The YSRCP government rolled out DBT welfare schemes worth ₹2,55,000 crore and non-DBT ones worth ₹1,07,000 crore.

Seeking to dispel the notion that his government neglected development, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the capital expenditure incurred by the TDP government was about ₹15,228 crore per year on an average compared to ₹17,757 crore per year since 2019.

He stated that a reduction in the devolution of Central funds and reduced tax revenues in the last five years due to several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, made a dent in the State revenues to the tune of ₹66,116 crore between 2019-20 and 2021-22, and it had a cascading effect on the agrarian economy.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was seeking votes on the basis of the party’s development agenda and delivery of welfare schemes, by saying that he had proof of the benefits transferred to the eligible people, which included their Aadhaar numbers and bank account details.

Naidu’s promises

The Chief Minister alleged that Opposition leader and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu always approached the electorate with a bundle of lies and promises, fulfilling which was easier said than done. He noted that delivering a set of eight schemes implemented by the YSRCP government at a cost of roughly ₹52,700 crore every year, plus the Super Six schemes promised by Mr. Naidu entailed a huge expenditure of ₹1,26,000 crore assuming that the TDP would win the general elections.

Knowing that the task was quite gargantuan, Mr. Naidu was once again going overboard in making promises to the people. It was to be kept in mind that the TDP could not afford to scrap, let alone ‘touch’, any one of the YSRCP government’s eight schemes.

Mr. Naidu’s penchant for power was evident from his desperation and his alliance with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan was opportunistic, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, suggesting to people that they should vote for a party that had credibility and was truly committed to their welfare and development of the State.

