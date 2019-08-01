Andhra Pradesh

Assembly session a flop show by YSR Congress Party: Naidu

N. Chandrababu Naidu

N. Chandrababu Naidu  

‘Time spent on criticising TDP instead of initiating useful debates’

Telugu Desam Party national president and the Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu criticised the performance and behaviour of the YSR Congress Party government in the recently-concluded budget session of the Assembly.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said that the government spent time on criticising the TDP instead of initiating useful debates. The ruling party disrespected democracy by suspending Opposition members who were speaking for the people during the session run at the behest of the Chief Minister, he said.

People wondered at the level of sycophancy shown by the ruling party members towards the Leader of the House, Mr. Naidu added.

In contrast, the TDP succeeded in performing its duty as an opposition party by holding the ruling party accountable for its election promises, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said.

