Assembly resolution against NRC, NPR hailed

21 June 2020 22:54 IST

Constitution Protection Committee lauds Jagan for taking the bold decision

The resolution adopted by the State Assembly against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) is ‘historic’, Constitution Protection Committee (CPC) convener Rahimtullah Baig has said.

The NRC and NPR would create discord among different communities and lead to several problems, the CPC convener said and commended the Chief Minister for taking the bold decision to oppose them. Apart from Muslim minorities, the NPR and NRC would also harm the interests of SC/ST and BC communities.

The NRC and the NPR were against the basic principle of ‘unity in diversity’ by which the country was identified, the CPC said.