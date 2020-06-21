Andhra Pradesh

Assembly resolution against NRC, NPR hailed

Constitution Protection Committee lauds Jagan for taking the bold decision

The resolution adopted by the State Assembly against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) is ‘historic’, Constitution Protection Committee (CPC) convener Rahimtullah Baig has said.

The NRC and NPR would create discord among different communities and lead to several problems, the CPC convener said and commended the Chief Minister for taking the bold decision to oppose them. Apart from Muslim minorities, the NPR and NRC would also harm the interests of SC/ST and BC communities.

The NRC and the NPR were against the basic principle of ‘unity in diversity’ by which the country was identified, the CPC said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 10:56:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/assembly-resolution-against-nrc-npr-hailed/article31884177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY