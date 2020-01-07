Assembly resolution against CAA need of the hour: JAC

Members of the Joint Action Committee(JAC) against CAA, NRC, NPR took out a protest march urging the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh to adopt a resolution in the State Assembly asking the Centre to rescind the ‘discriminatory’ Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

Leading the protest rally from the flyover on the arterial Kurnool road to the busy Church Centre, JAC Convenor Md. Rafi urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take a cue from his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and ensure passage of a unanimous resolution in the State Assembly against CAA, National Register of Citizens(NRC) and National Population Register(NPR).

‘Constitution under threat’

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said already several non-BJP-ruled States had expressed their stout opposition to the CAA and pledged to stand by ‘democratic and secular forces’, striving to bring together all sections of people opposed to the ‘sectarian’ agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and ‘save the country from divisive forces’. It was unfortunate that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had unleashed a reign of terror to suppress the democratic protest by secular forces, he said.

Constitution was under threat under the Narendra Modi regime, contended Constitution Protection Forum Convenor K. Lakshmana Rao, MLC, while addressing the rally attended by various Muslim organisations led by theologians Mufti Azad and Maulana Abdul Rahim.

The protesters, displaying a giant national tricolour, performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and B.R. Ambedkar en route and vowed to continue their protest till CAA was repealed by the Centre.