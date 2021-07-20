Assembly Privileges Committee decides to summon Atchannaidu

The TDP MLA allegedly made objectionable comments against Speaker, CM

The Assembly Privileges Committee has resolved to summon TDP MLA K. Atchannaidu to appear before it in person and tender an explanation for the objectionable comments purportedly made by him against Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government during last year’s winter session of the House.

The decision to call for physical appearance of Mr. Atchannaidu was taken during the committee’s meeting held on the Assembly premises on Monday under the Chairmanship of Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said Mr. Atchannaidu had given an explanation earlier, but it was not satisfactory and he disregarded the notices served on him subsequently. Therefore, the committee ordered that he should personally depose and state the position vis-a- vis his conduct in the Assembly.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy maintained that the committee had been functioning in a transparent manner and insisted that it was duty-bound to protect the privileges of the members.

SEC issue

Regarding the notices served on former State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Govardhan Reddy said he expressed his inability to appear due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision on his actions would be taken in the next meeting of the panel on August 10. The committee would soon tour the districts to look into the MLAs' privileges and protocols that need to be followed.

Committee members Malladi Vishnu, U.V. Ramana Murthy Raju, S.V. Chinna Appala Naidu, V. Vara Prasada Rao and Silpa Chakrapani Reddy and Assembly Secretary P. Balakrishnamacharyulu were present in the meeting.