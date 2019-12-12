Assembly passes three Bills

The Legislative Assembly passed three Bills, including the one on Hindu religious institution, by voice vote on Thursday. The Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institution and Endowments (Second Amendment ) Act 2019, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (Amendment) Bill 2019 and the Andhra Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill 2019 were passed in the Assembly.

The Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institution and Endowments (Second Amendment ) Act 2019 allows the State government to appoint 29 members to the temple boards. Introducing the Bill, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said that as per section 96(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institution and Endowments Act, 1987, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) shall have to consist of not more than 19 members. The government felt there is a need to appoint appropriate number so that there is a proper representation of persons, who can contribute to the more effective management of Board affairs, he said.

The Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (Amendment) Bill 2019. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the Bill aims at regulating the standards, fee structure and reservations. It was also aimed at bringing in junior colleges under the ambit of the Monitoring Commission, headed by a retired High Court Judge.

The Bill became necessary to check the commercialisation of education sector in the State, where private and corporate educational institutions have been charging huge amounts as fee in the name of coaching to EAMCET, IIT, NEET and other competitive exams along with the regular course in junior colleges which was adversely affecting the government schools and colleges.

The Bill also specifies that 25 % of seats should be given to poor students free of cost under Right to Education Act which would be checked by the Monitoring Commission and violation of this clause would attract punitive action, he said.

Excise tax

The Andhra Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill 2019 enables the State government to levy Retail Excise Tax, Additional Retail Excise tax, manufacture excise tax and levy any other tax. Deputy Chief Minister (Excise and Commecial Taxes) K. Narayana Swamy said that the government announced the Excise policy for 2019-20 and fixed 3,500 shops for the year 2019-20.

The AP State Beverages Corporation Limited has been granted exclusive privilege to run these retail liquor outlets in the state from October 1, 2019. As per the pricing structure prior to October 1, 2019, the retailers were allowed 10% margin on the issue price of the wholesale depots.

The APSBCL requires about 4% margin to meet its operational expenditure and therefore it was decided that hte APSBCL may be allowed to 4% margin and the balance 6% retailer margin may be remitted to the government in the form of a new tax by name Retail Excise Tax. Accordingly, the Exciose Act has to be amended, he added.