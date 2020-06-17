Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes resolution against NRC and NPR

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) on the ground that some clauses in them were highly objectionable and needed to be set right.

‘Allay apprehensions’

Through the resolution that was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, the government made its stand clear that it would not implement the NRC unless it was carried out in the old (2010) format so that the apprehensions among the minorities were allayed.

Mr. Amzath Basha said the government had opposed the NRC earlier as it infused a sense of fear in the Muslim community, and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was himself not happy with the manner in which the Central government went about the exercise.

Mr. Amzath Basha said data was gathered for the NPR in 2010 and 2015, but now information about parents, including their dates of birth, domicile status, mother tongue, was being sought. These were troublesome for the minorities, he added.

The Cabinet opposed the NRC and the NPR at its meeting on March 4, and the present resolution was in reiteration of the government’s stand, Mr. Basha stated, thanking Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking a sympathetic view of the concerns raised by the minorities.