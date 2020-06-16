Assembly passes CRDA repeal, three-capital Bills

The Assembly passed a few key Bills on first day of the budget session on Tuesday.

The Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 and the Bill to repeal AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act 2014. These Bills were presented and passed in January this year.

The Bills were sent to the Legislative Council for necessary action but they were not passed due to subsequent developments. The Council, however, referred the Bills to a select committee. Later, the Assembly passed another Bill to abolish the Council. The Assembly/Council did not meet thereafter.

The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 was tabled by the Minister for Finance and Legislative Assembly Buggana Rajendranath and was passed by voice vote. The Bill enables the setting up of three capitals — Amaravati (legislative), Visakhapatnam (executive) and Kurnool (judicial).

The Bill to repeal the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act 2014 was moved by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Botcha Satyanaryana and was passed by voice vote. The Bill, passed earlier by the Assembly, enables the replacement of the Amaravati Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authority.

Other Bills to be passed in the Assembly are The Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Second Amendment) Bill 2020, moved by Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas and passed by voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill 2020, tabled by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendernath, Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2020, moved by Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Good and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020 and Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax ((Amendment) Bill 2020 Andhra Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill 2020, Andhra Pradesh Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, moved by Commercial Taxes and Excise Minister K. Narayana Swamy were passed.

The House also passed Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (Amendment) Bill 2020, moved by Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh, by voice vote.