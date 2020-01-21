Assembly passes 3 capitals Bill after bitter debate

The Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill, 2020 after a heated debate on Monday. These Bills facilitate the development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as legislative, executive and judicial capitals.

As the treasury benches greeted it with a loud applause, Speaker Thammineni Seetharam welcomed the passage of the Bill hoping that it would spur all-round development in the State.

While the decentralisation Bill was moved by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, the CRDA Repeal Bill was piloted by Botcha Satyanarayana.

Seventeen members of the Telugu Desam Party were suspended for obstructing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s speech. They tried to march towards Mandadam village, but were taken into preventive custody.

Police mobilised forces to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control in some villages close to the Legislature Complex and the Secretariat.

Vigil would continue in the capital villages which have been witnessing protests, Guntur Rural SP Ch. Vijaya Rao said.

‘A settled issue’

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet okayed the proposal which had kicked up a controversy with opposition parties insisting that the State government had no right to change what former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had termed a ‘settled issue.’