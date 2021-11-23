Assembly passes 14 Bills

Panchayat Raj, Education amendment Bills among them

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed 14 Bills, including The Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Andhra Pradesh Self Help Groups (SHG) Women Co-contributory Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were passed by voice vote. They were moved by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

The Andhra Pradesh Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which were moved by Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das were passed by voice vote.

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2021, tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, The Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, moved by Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas were passed.

The Andhra Pradesh Private Universities Establishment and Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, on behalf of Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, was passed by voice vote.

The other Bills passed include The Andhra Pradesh Registration of Horticulture Nurseries (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Andhra Pradesh Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 moved by Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannabau and The Andhra Pradesh Bovine Breeding (Regulation of Production and Sale of Bovine Semen and Artificial Insemination Services) Bill, 2021, moved by Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju.