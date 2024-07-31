Assembly is the forum where Jagan should raise his voice, says A.P. Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy has dared YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the sessions of the Legislative Assembly and discuss the issues being raised by him in the House if he is bold enough to face the reality, instead of “unleashing false propaganda” on the implementation of various schemes by the government that is barely two months old.

Addressing the media at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on July 31 (Wednesday), Mr. Parthasarathy insisted that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should tell people what his government had done in the last five years.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should prove the White Papers released by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as defective on the floor of the Assembly, if he is so confident about it, said the Minister.

Mr. Parthasarathy said the YSRCP president could raise his voice in the Assembly, but he staged a protest in the national capital on the alleged breakdown of law and order in the State for the sake of publicity and put up a show of unity with some leaders of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) as part of his “desperate attempts” to recover from the severe blow suffered by his party in the general elections.

“The YSRCP government messed up the State finances like no other dispensation had done in the past and it was now spreading lies through the party’s media houses,” the Minister said.

The YSRCP leaders, at least now, should desist from making charges which they could not substantiate as the new government was wary of the task at hand and it would do what had been promised to the people in a transparent manner and devoid of any scope for corruption.

Mr. Parthasarathy said the YSRCP government had put the beneficiaries of social security pensions into a lot of trouble whereas the TDP- JSP- BJP government was committed to making the pension payments to the maximum extent possible on a single day.

Steps were taken for the distribution of social security pensions amounting to about ₹2,737 crore by the staff of the ward and village secretariats at the beneficiaries’ doorsteps on August 1, by overcoming some minor problems faced last month.

