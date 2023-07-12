HamberMenu
Assembly election results in Telangana will be beyond anybody’s guess, says Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka

Unable to digest the growing support from the people of Telangana for the policies of the Congress, the ruling BRS is spreading canards, he says

July 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka arrived in Tirumala after the completion of his 109-day walkathon in Telangana.

Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka arrived in Tirumala after the completion of his 109-day walkathon in Telangana. | Photo Credit: File photo

Telangana Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka sounded confident that his party would register a victory in the ensuing Assembly elections in that State. “Our party is poised to win the elections. The results will be surprising and beyond anybody’s guess,” he told the media here on July 12 (Wednesday).

Replying to a question, he said that providing free power had been the hallmark of the Congress. At a time when no State in the country even dared to speak about the supply of free power, the Congress had implemented it in 2004 in the undivided Andhra Pradesh under the Chief Ministership of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

“The Congress is determined to provide quality power to all consumers. Free power was hitherto confined to farmers and the farm sector. Now that the State has turned rich after bifurcation, the Congress is contemplating extending the benefits to the people of other sectors. Unable to digest the growing support from the people of Telangana for the policies of the Congress, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is spreading canards to defame our party,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka said that he had come to the town on a thanks-giving visit on the successful completion of his 109-day People’s March (walkathon) across Telangana. He said that he had prayed for the fulfilment of the aspirations of the people for which a separate Telangana was formed.

Andhra Pradesh / Telangana / state politics / Indian National Congress

