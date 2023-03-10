ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly Budget Session inaugural, BAC and Cabinet meets likely on March 14

March 10, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

Session likely to continue till March 24 with a possibility of further extension

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Assembly Budget Session will begin with the address of the Governor S. Abdul Nazeer to both the Houses on March 14. After his address to the joint session, the government has planned to conduct the Business Advisory Committee meeting, which will be chaired by the Speaker Tammineni Seetharam, according to sources.

In this meeting, the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and others will decide the schedule and issues to be taken up in the House for the entire session.

After the BAC meeting, the government has scheduled to conduct a Cabinet meeting, which will ratify the proposed Budget and other issues to be taken up in the session.

Sources informed that at least 200 questions would have to be answered by the Ministers during the session.

According to the YSRCP sources, the session would be continued till March 24, and there was a chance of further extension.

