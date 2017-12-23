Assault on woman disturbing, says Pawan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday tweeted that he was deeply disturbed by the brutal assault on a woman in Visakhapatnam, and said he was showing restraint lest his comments should incite emotions similar to those witnessed at Karamchedu and Chunduru.
He observed that inaction against the perpetrators would send wrong signals to the people, and since the issue was sensitive, any statement without forethought would disrupt the harmonious coexistence of the communities.
The JSP chief said the government should think how the Rohith Vemula incident shook the entire nation, and requested the authorities not to remain mute spectators.
“If I address the issue personally, it will put a tremendous load on the authorities. I plead with the government to make sure that the honour of the helpless woman is restored and justice done.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor