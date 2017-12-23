Assault on woman disturbing, says Pawan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday tweeted that he was deeply disturbed by the brutal assault on a woman in Visakhapatnam, and said he was showing restraint lest his comments should incite emotions similar to those witnessed at Karamchedu and Chunduru.

He observed that inaction against the perpetrators would send wrong signals to the people, and since the issue was sensitive, any statement without forethought would disrupt the harmonious coexistence of the communities.

The JSP chief said the government should think how the Rohith Vemula incident shook the entire nation, and requested the authorities not to remain mute spectators.

“If I address the issue personally, it will put a tremendous load on the authorities. I plead with the government to make sure that the honour of the helpless woman is restored and justice done.”