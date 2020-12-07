‘Assault’ on woman at police station sparks controversy

TDP Mahila president V. Anitha and former MLA M. Sugunamma during a demonstration at M.R. Palle police station in Tirupati on Sunday.

Issue goes viral on social media, SP orders probe

The alleged assault on a woman by a police officer at Muthyala Reddy Palle police station here triggered a row. In view of the gravity of the situation after the incident went viral on social media, Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy ordered a probe and appointed Additional Superintendent of Police E. Supraja as the inquiry officer.

It all started with two women— Sakunthala and Vanitha Rani, both residents of Ullipatteda—complaining against each other and approaching the police seeking justice.

Even as the police promptly registered a case acting on their complaints, the women were allegedly treated shabbily and Vanitha Rani was allegedly manhandled by a cop. She staged a dharna in front of the police station.

“The case will be thoroughly investigated and the erring persons will be brought to book,” said Mr. Ramesh Reddy and assured the complainant that the probe would be completed within 24 hours.

Justice sought

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of the TDP staged a demonstration and sought justice for the woman. Telugu Mahila State president Vangalapudi Anitha and former MLA M. Sugunamma visited the police station, but they were turned back by the police, claiming that no ill-treatment had been meted out. “When women muster courage to go to a police station seeking justice, such incidents sap their morale,” said Ms. Anitha.

Ms. Sugunamma said the police should not have manhandled the woman whatever was the provocation.