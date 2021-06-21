Assault on girl: suspects picked up by police

VIJAYAWADA

21 June 2021

Home Minister calls on victim at hospital, says CM announced ₹5 lakh aid

Police probing the sexual assault of a girl on the Krishna river bank have picked up some suspects, including some rowdy-sheeters and blade batch gang members, and are questioning them. More than 40 have been rounded up in the case so far.

The girl who came with her boyfriend to the Pushkarghat at Seetanagaram village under Tadepalli police limits was sexually assaulted on Saturday night. The accused attacked the couple, tied the hands and legs of the boy and assaulted the girl. Later, they fled into the dark.

The Tadepalli police registered a case.

The Guntur Urban District police and the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate personnel who are investigating the case took into custody some blade batch members and rowdy-sheeters, who are active in the locality.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha and A.P. Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma called on the victim at Guntur Government General Hospital on Monday and enquired with the doctors about her health condition.

Ms. Sucharita said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced ₹5 lakh financial assistance to the girl. Ms. Vanitha handed over ₹50,000 from the Women Development and Child Welfare Department to the victim. The Women’s Commission Chairperson said the health condition of the girl was stable and she was recovering.

Special teams

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said that special teams had been constituted to nab the accused in the case. Steps were being taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The DGP directed Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu and Guntur Urban District Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez to speed up the investigation of the case.

“We have some definite clues and police will detect the case soon. We request all women and students to download the Disha App and take precautionary measures to prevent such incidents,” Mr. Sawang said.

Meanwhile, leaders of various women’s organisations visited the scene of offence and expressed concern over the poor vigil on the river bank.