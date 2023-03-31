Assault on BJP leaders in Amaravati creates tension

March 31, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tension prevailed near Mandadam village in Guntur district on Friday after some miscreants allegedly attacked BJP leaders P. Suresh, K. Yadav and others when they were returning from a meeting organised by Amaravati farmers on the occasion of completion of 1,200 days of their protests against the proposed three capital plan.

Mr. Suresh lodged a complaint with Thullur police alleging that the attack was part of a conspiracy to intimidate the BJP leaders who were supporting the development of Amaravati as the single capital, by assaulting them.

“A mob suspected to be YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists roughed up the BJP leaders as per a plan with the help of police, who were deployed there in unusually large numbers. Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh wondered how C. Adinarayana Reddy (BJP State vice-president and former Minister) escaped, which suggests that he might have a role in it. The DGP should conduct a thorough inquiry and expose the culprits behind the incident”, BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar told mediapersons later.

Mr. Satya Kumar said within no time of the police stopping his convoy on the seed access road, the miscreants pounced on his vehicle. Instead of quelling the miscreants, the police pushed away the BJP supporters who tried to resist the attack, he alleged.

He said he managed to escape unhurt, but his party workers were beaten up by the mob . He said the issue was taken to the notice of his party’s high command, and his attempt to talk to the DGP failed as he did not answer his calls.

The DGP should order a detailed investigation including of the phone call record of Mr. Nandigam Suresh, whom the BJP suspected to have orchestrated the attack, he said.

Mr. Satya Kumar said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was apparently upset that the BJP leaders expressed solidarity with the Amaravati farmers and held him (Jagan) responsible for the death of about 200 farmers in the last 1,200 days of the agitation.

Friday’s attack was a result of his (the CM’s) frustration and it was intended to demoralise the BJP leaders and all those throwing their weight behind the Amaravati farmers, but the Chief Minister would not succeed, Mr. Satya Kumar asserted. Mr. Adinarayana Reddy said Mr. Jagan was feeling cornered over the three capitals issue and he (the CM) once again proved that he would stoop to any level to silence his critics.

“My name was dragged into the Vivekananda Reddy murder case though it is common knowledge that I had nothing to do with it. Today’s attack was another attempt to instil a sense of fear among those revolting against the YSRCP government”, he alleged.