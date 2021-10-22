Assam team visits A.P. to study educational reforms

A team of officials from Assam visited the State to study the schemes and policies being implemented by the government in the education sector.

The team comprising Assam State Samagra Shiksha Project Director Roshni Aparanji, Primary Education Director Bijoya Chowdary, Assam SCERT Director Neerada Devi and others met Education Minister A. Suresh before attending a meeting at the Samagra Shiksha office on Thursday.

Recalling that the Telangana government had sent a team to the State in the past to study the reforms being implemented here, the Minister said programmes such as Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Jaganna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena were attracting the attention of many States.

Later, at a preliminary meeting with officials of the Education Department on designing textbooks for Class VIII, at the Secretariat, Mr. Suresh asked the officials to design the textbooks in a manner so that students can comprehend their lessons without difficulty.

The Minister said the job should be carried out with utmost responsibility as it involved the future of 70 lakh students across the State. Around 130 writers from across the State participated in the meeting.

Bilingual textbooks

The Minister said the reforms ushered in the education sector in the State had attracted the attention of many other States who were ‘eager to follow our footsteps’. The idea was to make quality education accessible to children of all sections in the society, he said, informing that attractive bilingual textbooks were being designed and the books that are to be printed, he said, should be designed in a manner that they could be used for reference by students appearing for competitive exams in future.

Commissioner, Department of School Education, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Vetri Selvi, Director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Pratap Reddy and others were present on the occasion.