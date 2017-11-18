Assam IT Minister visits Pi Data Centre

Assam Minister for Water Resources, Science and Technology and IT Keshab Mahanta visited Pi Data Centre (PDC) here on Saturday as part of his tour of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He was guided through the facility by PDC founder and CEO Kalyan Muppaneni, who explained the data centre architecture and features.

Addressing the media, Mr. Mahanta said Assam was building its own data centre and an electronics and IT park in Dispur.

His visit to the PDC was intended to understand how to create the best data storage facility as the demand for hosting data in cloud servers was growing at a fast pace in his State.

Mr. Mahanta complimented Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister N. Lokesh for pioneering the IT revolution in the State, and said Assam was holding a global investor summit in February 2018 and was inviting entrepreneurs from across the country to explore the opportunities in the North Eastern State.

Earlier, Mr. Mahanta launched ‘Pi Store’, the mobile application of the PDC, which facilitates procurement of data storage and customising the same to diverse requirements of its clients. Mr. Kalyan said the PDC was providing data storage solutions to different industry verticals.